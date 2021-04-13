Live

Jamie Foxx plays hero in real life

Actor Jamie Foxx played the part of a real-life hero Tuesday night after a truck crashed and burst into flames in front of his home. Foxx and two others pulled the driver from the burning wreckage. Carter Evans reports.
