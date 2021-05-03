Live

Jamie Dimon lashes out during conference call

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon lashed out against U.S. policies and gridlock during a conference call, saying it's "almost an embarrassment being an American citizen." CBSN's Dana Jacobson has more details.
