James Niehues, the "Michelangelo of snow" His popularity among skiers is as high as the snowcapped mountains he draws. James Niehues' handpainted images and detailed landscapes have been featured on ski resort maps across the country. If you've ever relied on a trail map to get down a mountain, chances are you have Niehues to thank. Serena Altschul visits with the artist at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado to test his work.