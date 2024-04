Michigan school shooter's parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter in Michigan, were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years for their role in the November 2021 shooting. The Crumbleys were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter each earlier this year. CBS News' Nikki Battiste has the latest in the cases, and attorney Donte Mills breaks down the impact of the case.