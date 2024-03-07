James Crumbley's trial begins with opening statements, first witness testimony The trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, began Thursday with opening statements and witness testimony. Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2021 deadly shooting that his son carried out. Molly Darnell, an Oxford High School teacher who was injured during the shooting, was the first witness to testify. CBS News Detroit reporter Andres Gutierrez has more.