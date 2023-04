James Corden on a joyful eight years of "The Late Late Show" After eight years of reinventing late-night TV, British entertainer and Tony-winning actor James Corden is leaving his post as host of CBS' "The Late Late Show." Corden talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the highlights of his tenure (including singing in a car with Paul McCartney), and why he's chosen to leave the show, and the country, at the top of his game.