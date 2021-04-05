Live

James Corden honored by Buckingham Palace

“The Late Late Show” host received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his work as an actor. Princess Anne performed the investiture to honor the British performer’s “services to drama.” Gayle King reports.
