Longtime political strategist James Carville explains why "wokeness is a problem" for Democrats Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville says Democrats need to work on their messaging if they want to retain power in Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. In a recent interview, Carville told Vox, "Wokeness is a problem and we all know it." He joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to explain his view.