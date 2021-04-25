James Baker says Rex Tillerson will be "excellent secretary of state" James Baker served as secretary of state in the first Bush White House during the First Gulf War, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. He also worked as treasury secretary and chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan. Baker, a friend of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, explains why he has "great confidence" in the secretary of state nominee, and why he is "not worried" about his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.