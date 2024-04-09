James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the Oxford High School shooter, to be sentenced In a landmark case, James and Jennifer Crumbley are set to be sentenced after being the first parents in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for their child’s school shooting. They were tried separately and found guilty after their son pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring seven other people at his Michigan high school. Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence the Crumbleys to anywhere between 10 and 15 years.