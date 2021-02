U.S. intel report says Saudi crown prince was behind Jamal Khashoggi's killing A report by U.S. intelligence agencies on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi finds that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation "to capture or kill" him. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with details.