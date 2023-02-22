Jamaican immigrant spent decades mixing chemicals before becoming top chef in upstate New York Albert, or "Sammy" Bartley, as he is known, and his wife Malenda are immigrants from Jamaica who own a small restaurant in upstate New York serving Jamaican cuisine. Despite its modest look, it's been nominated twice for the prestigious James Beard award. Sammy spent the last 30 years mixing chemicals before taking the risk. Not only did his dream of opening a restaurant come true, but he also met his wife in the process. Vladimiar Duthiers reports.