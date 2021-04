Jake McDorman and Jennifer Carpenter talk new CBS drama "Limitless" Four years after Bradley Cooper starred in the story of a mysterious brain-boosting pill that allowed people to use 100 percent of their mental functions, a new CBS show is picking up the drama of “Limitless.” It’s based on a struggling musician who finds the drug and all its power. "Limitless" co-stars Jake McDorman and Jennifer Carpenter join “CBS This Morning” to discuss their new roles.