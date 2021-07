Local Matters: Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election Texas Representative Jake Ellzey won the state's special election to fill late Congressman Ron Wright's seat in the 6th District. He beat Wright's widow, Susan Wright, even though she ran with an endorsement by former President Trump. Gromer Jeffers, a Dallas Morning News political reporter, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his analysis.