Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' letters to top designers up for auction Over the decades, the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wrote notes to some of her favorite designers, including Bill Hamilton who was then the design director for Carolina Herrera. She even drew sketches of items she wanted. Some of these letters will be auctioned this weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida. Vicente Arenas gives a preview of the letters, in a story you'll see only on "CBS This Morning."