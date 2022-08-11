Watch CBS News

Jacob Smith on competing against sighted skiers

Jacob Smith, 15, tells 60 Minutes that freeride skiing judges don’t give him any slack because he is legally blind. Smith says he wants “to be treated normal so I can compete with other sighted skiers.” cbsn.ws/3d716t2
