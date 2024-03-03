Jacob Collier: The multi-instrumentalist, musical maximalist talks collaboration To follow his 2016 debut album "In My Room," in which he played every instrument, and recorded every vocal track, all inside a small room in his childhood home in North London, Jacob Collier didn't record one album – he recorded a four-album cycle. Using the editing software Logic, the six-time Grammy-winner made himself sound like an orchestra and choir, blending R&B, pop, jazz and everything-in-between while working with some of the biggest acts in music. With the latest installment, "Djesse Vol. 4," Collier collaborates with such artists as Brandi Carlile, Camilo, Chris Martin and John Legend. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with Collier about the "emotional, chemical reaction" that comes from his musical alchemy.