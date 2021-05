Rep. Jackie Speier to unveil bill aimed at sexual assault on Capitol Hill Kevin Spacey became the latest Hollywood celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct. The issue of sexual assault has recently permeated several industries -- and politics is no exception. Politico congressional reporter Elana Schor joins CBSN to discuss the atmosphere in Washington, and the bill that congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-California, is expected to unveil to curb the prevalence of misconduct.