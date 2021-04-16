Jack McCullough freed after conviction for 1957 murder vacated A 76-year-old Washington state man is resuming his life after an unexpected and presumably unwarranted prison sentence for the 1957 murder of a 7-year-old girl. A judge vacated Jack McCullough’s conviction Friday after prosecutors recently found documents revealing he was 40 miles away from the crime scene. McCullough’s freedom comes as an Illinois town remains haunted by the death of Maria Ridulph. Erin Moriarty of “48 Hours” reports.