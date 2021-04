Jack and Suzy Welch on success in business and life Best-selling authors Jack and Suzy Welch are back on bookshelves with their second collaboration in a decade. In "The Real Life MBA," the one-time General Electric CEO and his wife, a former Harvard Business Review editor, explore what it takes to be a better leader. The Welches sit down with Gayle King to discuss the success of their partnership in both business and marriage.