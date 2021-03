J.K. Simmons' road to the Oscars During the past 30 years actor J.K. Simmons has quietly carved out a very remarkable career. But in the new film "Whiplash," Simmons may have found the role of a lifetime as an intimidating, fearsome music professor. He's already won numerous awards for the role, and may just take home an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. John Blackstone pays a visit with Simmons to talk about his long and winding road to the Oscars.