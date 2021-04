J.C. Penney settles lawsuit over pricing deception J.C. Penny is agreeing to settle a class-action lawsuit for $50 million dollars. The legendary retailer faced accusations of tricking customers into thinking they were getting deeper discounts on sales by misrepresenting original prices. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning” to share insights from her conversation with a senior executive at J.C. Penney.