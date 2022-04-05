Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee, plus the latest on Judge Jackson Ivanka Trump testified before the January 6th committee, and former Trump legal advisor John Eastman turned over emails the committee had sought. All that plus the latest on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination as she inches closer to the highest court. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join "Red and Blue" to discuss that and much more from Capitol Hill.