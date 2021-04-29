Live

Ivanka Trump on what it means to be "complicit"

In her first interview after becoming assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to talk about her role in the White House. Watch the interview Wednesday, April 5, 2017 on "CBS This Morning."
