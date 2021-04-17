Live

Ivanka Trump on NYT article on her dad and women

Donald Trump's daughter said she found a New York Times article about her father's treatment of women "pretty disturbing." One of the subjects of the piece has since said the Times twisted her story. Norah O'Donnell has more.
