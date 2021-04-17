Live

Ivanka Trump discusses her father's critics

Ivanka Trump spoke with Gayle King on Thursday at the Forbes Women's Summit about her father and his hopes to become the U.S. president. She addressed her father's critics and if she thinks her dad plays "nice with others."
