Ivanka Trump booed at women's summit in Germany

Ivanka Trump defended her father after some members of the crowd booed her remarks during the W20 women's summit in Berlin. RealClearPolitics' Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN to discuss Ivanka's first trip abroad as White House adviser.
