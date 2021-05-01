Live

iTunes is coming to the Microsoft store

Apple's iTunes is coming to Microsoft's Windows store. The company made the announcement Thursday at its Build conference for developers. CNET senior editor Brian Tong told CBSN why that's such a big deal in the tech world.
