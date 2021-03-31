Live

Watch CBSN Live

"It's What I Do": A photojournalist's journey through horror and joy

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario risked her life to cover nearly every recent war. She made headlines most recently for her New York Times piece, "What can a pregnant photojournalist cover? Everything." It's an adaptation from her new book, "It's What I Do: A Photographer's Life of Love and War," where Addario shares her journey covering chaos and suffering, and finding love in the middle of it all. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.