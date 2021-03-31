"It's What I Do": A photojournalist's journey through horror and joy Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario risked her life to cover nearly every recent war. She made headlines most recently for her New York Times piece, "What can a pregnant photojournalist cover? Everything." It's an adaptation from her new book, "It's What I Do: A Photographer's Life of Love and War," where Addario shares her journey covering chaos and suffering, and finding love in the middle of it all. Norah O'Donnell reports.