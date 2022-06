"It was BS": Trump advisors testify he was warned election fraud claims were false The U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its second public hearing Monday which focused on the testimony of Trump's advisors—including his son-in-law, who claims Trump was told that election fraud claims were false but he still ignored their advice. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest from Capitol Hill.