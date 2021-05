IT Cosmetics CEO on billion-dollar brand built on own skin issue A local TV anchor-turned-beauty entrepreneur, Jamie Kern Lima, is the co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics. The company works with plastic surgeons to create problem-solving beauty products. To show how her products work, she takes off her own make-up to reveal her own skin condition that causes redness. Lima joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her success and how she landed on Forbes' list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women."