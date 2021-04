Issues That Matter: Rising costs of health care The Affordable Care Act is a major topic on the campaign trail. Premiums for some plans will increase next year by an average of 25 percent -- more than three times this year's hike. In this installment of Issues That Matter, CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus and Steven Brill, author of "America's Bitter Pill," join "CBS This Morning" to discuss what the next president will have to address and the future of Obamacare.