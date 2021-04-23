Issues That Matter: Margaret Spellings on education The cost of college is skyrocketing, and outstanding student loan debt totals more than $1.4 trillion. In this edition of Issues That Matter, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, who now serves as president of the University of North Carolina, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the education issues the next president will have to address. During President George W. Bush's administration, Spellings helped implement the No Child Left Behind Act.