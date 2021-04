Issues That Matter: Gov. Kasich on economy, international trade, TPP Ohio governor and former Republican presidential candidate John Kasich recently visited the White House to push Congress to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Promoting the economy was a key focus for Kasich on the campaign trail. When he became governor, unemployment in Ohio was 9.2 percent. Now it is 4.7 percent. Kasich joins "CBS This Morning" from Columbus for our elections series, Issues That Matter.