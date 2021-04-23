Issues That Matter: Boies and Olson on Supreme Court David Boies and Ted Olson, who were on opposing sides of Bush v. Gore, teamed up in 2009 to fight California's ban on same-sex marriage. That case paved the way for the Supreme Court to declare same-sex marriage a constitutional right. In this edition of Issues That Matter, Boies and Olson join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges the next president faces in handling the Supreme Court vacancy and the potential for a disputed election this November.