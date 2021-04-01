Israel's alleged spying on Iran nuclear talks raises concerns Israel and Washington have a history of spying on one another. However, the White House has reportedly revealed that Israeli spies used information they gathered about Iran nuclear talks to lobby specific members of Congress in an effort to make the deal fall apart. CBS Radio Washington correspondent Dan Raviv joins with more details on the prime minister of Israel's involvement, and whether or not this revelation will impact the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and six other countries.