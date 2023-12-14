Israelis tell U.S. officials current phase of Gaza offensive should end in weeks, sources say U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is visiting Israel to discuss a timeline of the war against Hamas in Gaza that is affecting millions of Palestinian civilians. BBC News Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega is following the discussions between the U.S. and the Israelis, and Rachel Goldberg, the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, joins CBS News after her visit with President Biden Wednesday.