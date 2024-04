Israeli war cabinet divided on Iran counterattack Israel's military chief has vowed his country will respond to Iran's attack over the weekend, but did not elaborate on how or when. CBS News has learned that during a phone call Saturday, President Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "think carefully and strategically about the risks of escalation" and said the U.S. would not participate in a counter-strike on Iran. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more on the deliberations in Israel about what happens next.