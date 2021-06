Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces uncertain future Rivals of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are joining forces to try and oust him from power. If Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid are able to close a deal, it could end Netanyahu's record-setting tenure as prime minister. George Birnbaum, Bennett's chief strategist and pollster and a former chief of staff for Netanyahu, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.