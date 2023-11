Netanyahu facing resignation calls for Oct. 7 security failures, Gaza bombardment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing rising cries to step down. A new poll by an Israeli news station found that 76% of respondents want Netanyahu to resign, with many blaming him for the security failures behind Hamas' Oct. 7 terror rampage across southern Israel. Elise Labott, professor at the American University School of International Service, joined CBS News to discuss the political predicament Netanyahu finds himself in.