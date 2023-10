Israeli officials identify 2 Hamas leaders it says are responsible for the attack A senior Israeli official told CBS News this week that he believes Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and El Deif are behind the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that left at least 1,300 people dead. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke to Ron Dermer, Israel's minister of strategic affairs and a member of its new war cabinet.