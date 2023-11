Israeli military: Less than 48 hours until troops enter Gaza City The Israel Defense Forces said over the weekend that it had surrounded Gaza City, the decimated metropolis from which Hamas has ruled the strip for almost 20 years, and there were reports that troops could enter the city -- under which Hamas has constructed an elaborate tunnel network -- within 48 hours. CBS News' Debora Patta in Jerusalem and Doug Williams in Tel Aviv have more on the situation in Gaza.