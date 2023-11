Israeli military continues search of Al-Shifa hospital Israeli soldiers continued their search of Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, where they said they found more proof Hamas was using it as a command center, including a tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons. The body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, one of the hostages abducted by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, was found in a building near Al-Shifa. Debora Patta reports from Israel.