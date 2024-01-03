Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Israel's judicial overhaul effort In an 8-to-7 decision, Israel's Supreme Court this week struck down the Netanyahu government's effort to curtail the high court's powers. Further, in a 12-3 vote, the court ruled that it has the right to strike down "Basic Laws," similar to Constitutional amendments, passed by the government. In August, 60 Minutes spoke with Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who led the judicial overhaul effort, to discuss the possibility of the court striking down the law.