Israeli hostage's parents call for new truce Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents tell CBS News' Chris Livesay they met, along with other hostages' families, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to get a "flame lit under" the government to bring home their son and the other people seized by Hamas. The parents, grappling with "anguish and despair," say another cease-fire in the war is needed now to protect all innocent life.