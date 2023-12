Israeli hostage talks in early stages as fighting intensifies in Gaza Talks continue to take shape in Cairo for a potential agreement between Israel and Hamas as IDF ground operations continue in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces say fighting is currently focused on the southern city of Khan Younis. CBS News contributor Robert Berger breaks down the latest in the Israel-Hamas war, and CBS News producer Marwan al-Ghoul reports on a deadly strike at the Kerem Shalom border crossing.