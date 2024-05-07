Israeli Holocaust survivor discusses war in Gaza and Oct. 7 Hamas attacks In 1942, 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Chana Broder and her parents escaped from a ghetto in Poland and spent almost two years hiding in a farmer's underground bunker. She was 4 years old, but she remembers hiding in the darkness and learning not to cry to avoid being discovered and deported by the Nazis. Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, CBS News' Ramy Inocencio sat down with Broder - who moved to Israel 50 years ago - to discuss her views on the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the war in Gaza and why she disapproves of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Through the lens of the Holocaust, she explains how she feels a kinship with the hostages and how her greatest hope is that they will all be released.