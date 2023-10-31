Israel advances into Gaza using tanks, armored vehicles as U.S. funding talks begin on Hill The Israel-Hamas war continues after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls Monday for an immediate cease-fire. In the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate appropriations committee about the Biden administration's requests for aid for Israel and Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has the latest from Israel, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on the battle shaping up in Congress.