How one expert says the Israel-Hamas war could expand as Lebanon, Syria launch rockets Israel has mobilized more than 300,000 reservists as it prepares for a potential ground offensive in Gaza. Israeli and Hamas officials have said at least 2,100 people have been killed on both sides since Saturday's initial attack. Israel has also exchanged fire with Lebanon and Syria. William Wechsler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East programs at the Atlantic Council, joined CBS News to discuss how the war could progress.