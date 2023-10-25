Israeli forces, Palestinians clash in West Bank; fuel blockade threatens Gaza relief operations Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on the West Bank killed three people and injured more than 20 others. That came after Israeli forces conducting a raid in the territory came under fire near the Jenin refugee camp. Meanwhile, another convoy of aid trucks entered Gaza Tuesday night from Egypt, but not included in the aid was much-needed fuel. The U.N. says it may be forced to halt operations in the enclave due to a lack of fuel. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more.